Mustangs Net First Win Of Season
Thursday, January 5, 2017
The celebration was muted, but people could sense the inaudible sigh of relief from players and coaches following the McDonald County Mustangs 51-42 win over Cedar Ridge, Ark., in the final round of the 62nd Annual Neosho Holiday Classic.
