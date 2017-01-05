Mustangs Net First Win Of Season

Photo by Rick Peck Cedar Ridge’s Daylon Gant grabs a rebound despite being surrounded by four McDonald County Mustangs — Boston Dowd (5), Cole DelosSantos (12), Blake Gravette (1) and Rustan Lett (2). The Mustangs beat the Timber Wolves 51-42 in the final round of last week’s Neosho Holiday Classic for their only win in four tournament games.

The celebration was muted, but people could sense the inaudible sigh of relief from players and coaches following the McDonald County Mustangs 51-42 win over Cedar Ridge, Ark., in the final round of the 62nd Annual Neosho Holiday Classic.