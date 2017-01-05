Jan. 17 Last Day To File For Municipal Positions
Thursday, January 5, 2017
A number of brave people have submitted their name for the 2017 General Municipal Election ballot since filing began on Dec. 13. The last day to file for the coming April 4 election is Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.