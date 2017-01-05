A Case For Grace

We began the new year by worshiping in church Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Wayne Johnson opened our service with prayer and special prayers were requested for Sheri White's father, the Gerrall Law family, Naomi Cartwright and Dot's sister.

