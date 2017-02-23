White Rock Fire Department Receives Big Boost

RETIRED FIREFIGHTER, EMS DIRECTOR GIVES LIFE-SAVING GIFT

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scaroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press Rick Bronson, who made a donation of $38,880.80 and two new defibrillators, center, poses with the White Rock Fire Department staff Monday night.
Rick Bronson believes in giving a big hand up.

