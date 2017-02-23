Teams Seeded For District Tournament
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Aurora received the top seed in the boys' division and Carl Junction in the girls' for the Missouri Class 4 District 12 Basketball Tournament to be held at McDonald County High School Feb. 28-March 4.
