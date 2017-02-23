School Honor Surprises Underwood Family

PHOTO BY RICK PECK The Don Underwood family will be honored at the Heart of Education Banquet on March 11 at MCHS hosted by the McDonald County Schools Foundation. Pictured from left are Kathy Underwood, Kenny Underwood, Donna Underwood, Don Underwood, Dalana Fuller and Dan Fuller.

Owning a grocery store just two blocks from Pineville School gave Don Underwood and his family plenty of opportunity to contribute to all the fundraisers the school ever had -- and the family never passed on the opportunity to join in.