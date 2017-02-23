Legislative Intern

PHOTO SUBMITTED Alicia Canfield, 2013 graduate of McDonald County High School, was recently selected to represent Missouri Southern State University as one of three legislative interns for the Missouri House of Representatives during the Spring 2017 Session. She is working for Representatives Bill Reiboldt of the 160th district and Bill Lant of the 159th district. Her time at the Capitol is spent attending committee hearings, doing legislative research and performing other legislative duties.

