Lady Mustangs Fall To Mount Vernon 51-27
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Mount Vernon held the McDonald County Lady Mustangs to a combined six points in the second and third quarters to key a 51-27 win on Feb. 16 at McDonald County High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.