3 Wrestlers Medal At State

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County’s Jake Gerow tries to take down Clayton Singh of Kearney in a 120-pound quarterfinal match at the Missouri Class 3 Wrestling Championships held Feb. 16-18 at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Singh claimed a 3-2 decision and went on to win his third state championship while Gerow finished in fifth place.

With three out of the five McDonald County wrestlers who qualified for the Missouri Class 3 State Wrestling Championships earning medals, along with wins by the remaining two qualifiers, the Mustangs took 16th place in the final team standings.