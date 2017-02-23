3 Wrestlers Medal At State
THE TRIO WILL ALL RETURN TO WRESTLE NEXT YEAR
Thursday, February 23, 2017
With three out of the five McDonald County wrestlers who qualified for the Missouri Class 3 State Wrestling Championships earning medals, along with wins by the remaining two qualifiers, the Mustangs took 16th place in the final team standings.
