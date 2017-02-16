Youth Coon Hunt, Bean Supper Scheduled
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Do you want to go coon hunting? Do you enjoy hearing the bark of a treed dog? How about ham and beans? Do you like them? You can enjoy all these things at the Young Outdoorsmen United Coon Extravaganza scheduled Feb. 18. The event includes a barking showdown, dog races and several groups of live coon hunting.
