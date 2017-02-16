Youth Baseball Camp Dates Set
Thursday, February 16, 2017
The McDonald County High School baseball program will host a baseball camp for player in grades K-8 on Saturday, Feb. 18, Saturday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, March 4.
