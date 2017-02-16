Seventh Graders Win Conference Tourney
EIGHTH-GRADE MUSTANGS TAKE TOURNAMENT’S THIRD PLACE
Thursday, February 16, 2017
The McDonald County seventh-grade boys basketball team capped off a perfect 16-0 season by winning the Big 8 Junior High Boys Basketball Tournament last week at Triway Junior High School and East Newton High School.
