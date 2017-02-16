Republican Club Regular Meeting Canceled

There will be no regular Republican Club meeting in February due to the annual McDonald County Republican Lincoln Day. This year's Lincoln Day will be held at River Ranch Resort in Noel. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. with the meal starting at 1 p.m. The speaker list for the afternoon program is still developing. Tickets are $15 each if reserved by Feb. 20 Contact Dirk Deaton at 479-644-4207 or dirkdeaton@hotmail.com to reserve tickets or for more information.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.