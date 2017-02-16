Noel Council Adopts Highway Miles
CITY PLANNING TO INSTALL COLORFUL LIGHTS ON THE BLUFFS
Thursday, February 16, 2017
At its Tuesday meeting, the Noel City Council learned that paperwork had arrived from the Missouri Department of Transportation for the council to adopt two miles of highway under the bluffs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.