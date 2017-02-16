Mustangs Fall To Tall Patriots

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County’s Cooper Reece grabs the arm of Providence’s S.K. Shittu in an effort to keep the 6-10 center from scoring during the Mustangs’ 55-25 loss on Feb. 10 at Providence Academy in Rogers, Ark.

With 6-10 University of Arkansas signee S.K. Shittu guarding the paint, the McDonald County Mustangs had little success scoring from the inside.