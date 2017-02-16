In Search Of The Stone
Thursday, February 16, 2017
I fervently believe that, for a poor soul of advanced years, I am in relatively good health. Oh sure, I have some arthritis, and those trips to the restroom seem to come more frequently, but in light of my age I find that my body seems to function as designed by nature. I have noticed that, as I age, gravitational forces seem to be stronger as my height has lessened and my once-taught skin has become loose and some once visible bones are now hidden. But I'm told that all these things are just part of getting older.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.