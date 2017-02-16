Fitness Gurus Launch Scholarship

SEED MONEY FOR CLASS BENEFITS HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scaroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Members of the CWR Fitness Class are launching a new scholarship at McDonald County High School with a $350 donation that will benefit students needing food, funds for club attire and monetary help for additional ACT test registrations.
Treby Davis never thought doing stomach crunches would help a local high school student pay for an ACT test.

