Tax Removed From Disaster Payments

PINEVILLE -- Missouri farmers will no longer be assessed Missouri state income tax on Agriculture Disaster Payments. Senate Bill 641 removes disaster payments from Missouri's taxable income. The bill also allows producers to amend prior tax returns and receive a refund of the income tax paid for disaster relief payments received between Jan. 1, 2014, and Aug. 28, 2016. These dates would include payments producers received for the 2011 and 2012 drought. These drought payments were delayed due to the delay in the approval of the 2014 Farm Bill.

