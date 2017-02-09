SWC Art Class Of The Month
Thursday, February 9, 2017
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY LADAWN DRAKE Southwest City school is proud to announce the Art Class of the Month, Ms. Duffin's first-grade class. Front row from left: Pablo Vela, Raedayen Cowger, Mariah Bourg, Haeven Cunningham, Sherlyn Mendoza Garcia, Daniel Alejandro, Ty Russell and Robert Menchaca; and back row from left: Eliazar Ocampo, Angel Ruiz, Jaicee Jennings, Jeyni Vasquez, Unidentified and Mark Novella.
