Patriots' Win Taints Homecoming At MCHS
Thursday, February 9, 2017
The East Newton Patriots handed McDonald County its sixth straight loss to spoil the Mustangs 2017 homecoming festivities at McDonald County High School on Feb. 3.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.