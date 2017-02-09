Letter To The Editor

The family of Slats Lester would like to thank everyone for everything they have done in our time of loss. Extra special thanks to River Ranch for allowing us to have such a successful celebration, as well as Chris Arnold and Josh James for organizing and preparing the food. I know Slats would have been proud for the wonderful day!

