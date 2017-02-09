Freshman Boys Take Third At Mount Vernon Tourney
Thursday, February 9, 2017
The McDonald County freshman boys' basketball team defeated East Newton 39-22 on Feb. 4 to claim third place in the Mount Vernon freshman boys Basketball Tournament.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.