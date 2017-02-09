Cheer Clinic Feb. 18

PHOTO BY RICK PECK The McDonald County High School cheerleaders will host a clinic from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Anderson Middle School for anyone in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Those attending the clinic will perform at the Mustangs’ basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 23. For more information, call Jill Dill at the high school at 417-845-3322.

