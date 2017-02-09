Are You Getting Enough Fiber? The Odds Say No

LAMAR -- Fiber provides bulk in the human diet, is vital to digestive health and aids in weight management. It is also a nutrient missing in most American diets according to Lindsey Stevenson, nutrition and health specialist, University of Missouri Extension.

