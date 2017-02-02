School Foundation Honors Underwood Family
CELEBRATION, FUND RAISER IS MARCH 11
Thursday, February 2, 2017
On March 11, the McDonald County Schools Foundation will host its fourth annual Heart of Education Banquet at McDonald County High School. The purposes of this event are to annually honor deserving community members, to showcase McDonald County student and staff achievements, and to publicize and raise funds that will support the mission of the foundation.
