Playing The Numbers With Bulls
ALL THE DATE CAN MAKE YOUR HEAD SPIN, BUT CAN DISTINGUISH YOUR CATTLE
Thursday, February 2, 2017
MOUNT VERNON -- The Southwest Missouri Beef Cattle Improvement Association's Performance Tested Bull Sale is held twice a year and dates back to 1973.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.