Pineville Resident Has Storied Past
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Jim Tatum of Pineville is a fourth generation McDonald County resident, a Korean War veteran and one of the founders of Crowder College.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.