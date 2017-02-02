Outdoorsmen Youth Take Pheasant
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Photo submitted David Knott (left) of Rocky Comfort and Sam Brewer of Noel examine the colorful plumage on a pheasant rooster they shot at the Young Outdoorsmen United youth game bird hunt Saturday, Jan. 21.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.