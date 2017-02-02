Neosho Takes 2017 Border Battle

By Rick Peck

Thursday, February 2, 2017

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County&#8217;s Cole DelosSantos (12) is sandwiched by Neosho&#8217;s Bryce Murphy (left) and Lucas Kibler while going after a rebound during the Mustangs 60-31 loss on Jan. 27 at Neosho High School.
Neosho avenged last year's loss at McDonald County with a 60-31 win over the Mustangs on Jan. 27 at Neosho High School in the annual battle between the two neighboring rivals.

