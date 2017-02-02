Mustangs Win Powerlifting Meet At Joplin
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Led by individual winners Nolan Baisch, Elliott Wolfe, Jake Will, Isrrael De Santiago, Marshall Foreman and Emanuel Baisch, McDonald County High School defeated Joplin and Glendale to win the Joplin Powerlifting Meet held Jan. 28 at Joplin High School.
