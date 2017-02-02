MU Extension Ag Programs in SW Missouri
Thursday, February 2, 2017
GALENA -- Agriculture and other specialists in southwest Missouri working with University of Missouri Extension are planning a large number of winter trainings and conferences covering a variety of timely agriculture and horticulture topics.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.