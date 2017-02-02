Midwest Winter Production Conference Feb. 13-14
Thursday, February 2, 2017
CARTHAGE -- The Midwest Winter Production Conference will be held Feb. 13-14 at the Continental Banquet Center, 2728 North Rangeline, Joplin. A master class for experienced growers will be offered along with an introduction for beginning growers interested in three- or four-season production.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.