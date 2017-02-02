Midwest Winter Production Conference Feb. 13-14

CARTHAGE -- The Midwest Winter Production Conference will be held Feb. 13-14 at the Continental Banquet Center, 2728 North Rangeline, Joplin. A master class for experienced growers will be offered along with an introduction for beginning growers interested in three- or four-season production.

