'Grow Your Farm' Sessions Begin at SW Center Feb. 20
Thursday, February 2, 2017
MOUNT VERNON -- Grow Your Farm program for beginning farmers takes place 6 p.m.-9 p.m., on Monday nights Feb. 20 to April 10 at University of Missouri Southwest Research Center Auditorium, 14548 Hwy. H, Mount Vernon, MO 65712.
