Should this be the busiest time of year?

We had a wonderful crowd as we gathered to worship on Christmas Eve at Mill Creek Baptist Church to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Special prayers were requested for many and Alesia Parish shared a praise. Darlene Mitchell thanked the church for the baskets for the widows and read a Christmas card to the church from Tom and Mildred Sharp. We will have the Lord's Supper and business meeting in two weeks. Brother Mark and Shelley thanked the church for the Christmas gift.

