Redneck Catfish & BBQ Hours
Thursday, December 28, 2017
Starting Jan. 1, the Redneck Catfish & BBQ is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The cafe offers off-the-menu ordering, as well as an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.