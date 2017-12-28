McDonald County Wrestling Club Results

The McDonald County Wrestling Club shared results for the 2017 Mar Gear Holiday Tournament. The club will next compete at the "Battle of the Eve" on Dec. 30 2017 at McDonald County High School. Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.