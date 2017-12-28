From Louisana Catfish To Brown Beans, Redneck Restaurant Serves Up Good Grub

FORMER CASINO GENERAL MANAGER NOW HEADS UP GRILL FOR DELICIOUS BARBECUE

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, December 28, 2017

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Tracey Ross, aka Dr. Eve Russell from the soap opera, "Passions," christened the wall at the Redneck Catfish &amp; BBQ restaurant in Goodman with her signature. Ross was the first person to sign the wall, reviving an old tradition at the caf&#233;.
Customers drive from Springfield, Baxter Springs and Golden City to experience an authentic Louisiana catfish recipe at a 40-year-old little white cafe in Goodman.

