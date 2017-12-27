Stephens Signs To Play Softball

MCHS Senior To Continue Career At Cottey College

By Rick Peck

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

RICK PECK SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Kenzie Stephens recently signed a letter of intent to play softball next year at Cottery College in Nevada, Mo. Pictured, front from left, are: Richard Stephens (dad), Kenzie Stephens, Jennifer Stephens (mom) and Makayla Stephens (sister); back, Heath Alumbaugh (MCHS coach), Lee Smith (MCHS coach) Mark Skapin (Cottey coach) and Skyler Rawlins (MCHS head coach).
It was hard to see who was more excited when Kenzie Stephens recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. -- Stephens or Cottey Coach Mark Skapin.

