Stephens Signs To Play Softball
MCHS Senior To Continue Career At Cottey College
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
It was hard to see who was more excited when Kenzie Stephens recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. -- Stephens or Cottey Coach Mark Skapin.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.