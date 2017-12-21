Witt Signs To Run Track At Grand View

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior Jordan Witt (front, center) recently signed a letter of intent to continue her track career at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. Pictured with her at her signing event are her mother, Shaila Witt (front, left); her father, B.J. Witt (front, right); and MCHS track coaches Darbi Stancell (back, left), Bruce Stancell and Trent Barratt.

McDonald County High School's Jordan Witt jumped her way to college, but she will have to run to stay there.