Mustang Wrestling
Thursday, December 21, 2017
McDonald County got wins from Christian Davidson (113), Oscar Ortiz (120), Jakob Gerow (126), Jack Teague (152) and Tinker Kinser (285), but Grove won the other nine matches by pin or forfeit to claim a 54-21 win on Dec. 14 at MCHS.
