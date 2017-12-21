Mustang Wrestling

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jack Teague bends Alex Wilson of Springdale Har-Ber over backwards on the way to a pin in the 152-pound match of a dual held Dec. 12 at MCHS.

McDonald County got wins from Christian Davidson (113), Oscar Ortiz (120), Jakob Gerow (126), Jack Teague (152) and Tinker Kinser (285), but Grove won the other nine matches by pin or forfeit to claim a 54-21 win on Dec. 14 at MCHS.