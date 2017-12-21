Lady Lions Maul Lady Mustangs

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ragan Wilson splits Baxter Springs' Abbey Underhill (21) and Delaney Barnes (24) while driving to the basket during the Lady Mustangs' 41-35 loss on Dec.14 at MCHS.

Trailing by eight midway through the second period, the Baxter Springs Lady Lions tied the game by halftime and never trailed in the second half on the way to claiming a 41-35 decision over the McDonald County Lady Mustangs on Dec. 14 at MCHS.