Lady Lions Maul Lady Mustangs
Thursday, December 21, 2017
Trailing by eight midway through the second period, the Baxter Springs Lady Lions tied the game by halftime and never trailed in the second half on the way to claiming a 41-35 decision over the McDonald County Lady Mustangs on Dec. 14 at MCHS.
