Good Tidings Of Joy

Terry and Rick Lett were celebrating their wedding anniversary and Steve Mason was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Our sanctuary was beautifully decorated for the Christmas season. Special prayers were requested for Velma Blake, Debbie Taylor, Clyde Moss and the troops who won't be home for Christmas. We recognized and thanked Brother Mark and Shelley. We appreciate them and the Lord's work they do at Mill Creek.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.