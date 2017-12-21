Council Approves Budget, Waives Building Permit Fee For New School
Thursday, December 21, 2017
The Goodman City Council on Tuesday night voted to waive the building permit fee for a new elementary school in town.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.