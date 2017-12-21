Big Eight Conference
Thursday, December 21, 2017
Monett handed McDonald County a 24-19 loss in the fifth-place game of the Big 8 Conference Girls Seventh-Grade Basketball Tournament held on Friday night in Pineville.
