Monett Freshman Tournament
Originally published December 14, 2017 at 5 a.m., updated December 12, 2017 at 1:35 p.m.
The McDonald County freshman boys' basketball team closed out a busy week with a 40-35 win over Monett on Saturday in the third-place game of the Monett Boys Freshman Basketball Tournament.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.