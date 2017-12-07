Weather Predicitions
Thursday, December 7, 2017
McDonald County neighbors who have their wood all stacked and ready to go for the impending cold temperatures might be in luck this winter. Forecasters believe that a weak La Niña weather pattern may result in a mild winter.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.