Weather Predicitions

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, December 7, 2017

Print item

Photo
Zoom

McDonald County neighbors who have their wood all stacked and ready to go for the impending cold temperatures might be in luck this winter. Forecasters believe that a weak La Ni&#241;a weather pattern may result in a mild winter.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.