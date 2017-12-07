Smith And Armstrong Win Titles
Thursday, December 7, 2017
Levi Smith and Brandon Armstrong won individual titles to lead McDonald County to third place in the team standings at the Seneca Junior High Wrestling tournament held Dec. 2 at Seneca High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.