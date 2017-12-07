MCHS To Hold Holiday Dinner Dec. 9
Thursday, December 7, 2017
The annual holiday dinner sponsored by the McDonald County High School Student Council will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school cafeteria. The public is invited.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.