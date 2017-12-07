Goodman City Council To Vote On Plan Next Month

Goodman City Council members will gather input about the final draft of the comprehensive land use plan at a public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Council members will vote on the plan at the regular City Council meeting that will follow.

