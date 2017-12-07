Goodman City Council To Vote On Plan Next Month
Thursday, December 7, 2017
Goodman City Council members will gather input about the final draft of the comprehensive land use plan at a public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Council members will vote on the plan at the regular City Council meeting that will follow.
