Carl Junction Defeats McDonald County Freshman
Thursday, December 7, 2017
Carl Junction defeated the McDonald County freshman boys' basketball team 41-35 Saturday in the seventh-place game of the Webb City Freshman Boys Basketball Tournament.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.